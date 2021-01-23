Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey will be released next year, the actor has confirmed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a never-before-seen avatar from Bachchan Pandey and announced its release date.

He wrote, “His one look is enough!”

“#BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!”, Akshay Kumar announced.



Action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.