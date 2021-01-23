Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey will be released next year, the actor has confirmed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a never-before-seen avatar from Bachchan Pandey and announced its release date.

He wrote, “His one look is enough!”

“#BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!”, Akshay Kumar announced.

Action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

More From Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot

Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot
Sara Ali Khan serves killer looks while vacationing in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan serves killer looks while vacationing in Maldives

Priyanka Chopra gives a rare marriage update with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra gives a rare marriage update with Nick Jonas
Fans compare Isabelle Kaif with Katrina Kaif as she unveils first look of her new film

Fans compare Isabelle Kaif with Katrina Kaif as she unveils first look of her new film
Deepika Padukone leaves fans floored with monumental career move

Deepika Padukone leaves fans floored with monumental career move
Kareena Kapoor on having fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always apologizes first’

Kareena Kapoor on having fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always apologizes first’

Sara Ali Khan enjoys getaway to Maldives with mum, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan enjoys getaway to Maldives with mum, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appear in public for first time since becoming parents

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appear in public for first time since becoming parents
Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps

Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps
Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’

Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’
Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’

Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’
Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’

Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’

Latest

view all