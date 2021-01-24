Can't connect right now! retry
Disha Patani’s dance video goes viral

Indian actress Disha Patani recently shared a video of herself grooving to US rapper Saweetie's hit song Tap In, and the video has taken the internet by storm.

The Malang actress turned to Instagram and shared the video with caption “Just chilling”.

Disha can be seen dancing her heart out in a yellow sweatshirt and lemon track pants. She completed her look with a green cap and white sneakers.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Bollywood’s glamorous diva. They showered love and praises for the actress in the comment section.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The War actor dropped fire and heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section.

The video went viral shortly after the actress shared it.

