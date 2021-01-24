Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry told to ‘stay out of foreign politics’ after Capitol Hill comments

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Prince Harry is facing the wrath of British public once again.

Following the Duke of Sussex’s comments about the recent Capitol Hill riots in the United States, a poll has found it objectionable for the former working royal to be commenting on the matter.

As per Express UK’s poll, 83 percent of the readers believed it was not right for Harry to have branded the Capitol Hill riots as “violent extremism.

Meanwhile only 16 percent thought it was appropriate and only one percent was unsure.

One reader commented: "He kept his mouth shut during BLM violence and destruction of public and private property so he should've kept it shut here as well. As it turns out, he comes across as a Lefty violence justifier.”

Another said that the couple should “stop interfering in foreign politics.”

"Is Harry looking for American citizenship?" a third added.

"Strange that members of the Royal Family are now so keen to comment on globalist, woke, Left-wing narratives. If it becomes the new socialist elite against the people they are in trouble,” wrote another reader. 

