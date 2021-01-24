Palace officials spent hours fighting off trolls attacking Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle remains one of the most scrutinized and disliked members of the British monarchy.

A testament to the amount of abuse the Duchess of Sussex faces, even after her exit with Prince Harry, was the fact that palace officials spent hours deleting hateful comments about the former actor.

This was revealed by a source cited by The Sun, who said that Kensington Palace officials revealed that they would dedicate hours out of their day in fighting off the internet trolls attacking the duchess.

“It was pretty vile for a while. There are automated tools which can help to police the very inappropriate comments getting through and also manual moderation — but there are often thousands of comments. It only takes a couple of people to stir up a really nasty conversation with people being very aggressive,” said the source.

Meghan was certainly not the only royal who had to combat social media hatred. Kate Middleton too was often scrutinized for being married to the future king.

Royal correspondent Emily Nash spoke about criticism on Kate in the documentary Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

“You have to remember she’s perhaps one of the most scrutinized royals ever, because of the rise of smartphones and social media — any tiny slip up or mistake could go viral within seconds. And she must be really conscious of that and it must be a challenge,” Nash said.