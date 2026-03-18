Taylor Frankie Paul addresses allegations as Hulu pauses reality show filming

Taylor Frankie Paul, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has publicly addressed the domestic violence allegations surrounding her during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The 31-year-old reality star, who is also set to feature in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, admitted the headlines have been “heavy” and “stressful.”

But she stopped short of directly commenting on the police investigation into an alleged dispute with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Paul emphasized that her children remain her priority.

She said she is trying to stay present despite the scrutiny.

Production on SLOMW has reportedly been paused following the February incident at her Utah home, with Draper City Police confirming an active investigation.

As per The Independent, the police department revealed “allegations have been made in both directions.”

No charges have yet been filed.

While Paul described the situation as feeling like “the end of the world,” she also pointed to her resilience.

She recalled that she has faced public backlash before and hopes to share her story again once the time is right.

For now, she remains focused on balancing her family life with her television commitments as the controversy unfolds.