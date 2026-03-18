 
Geo News

Taylor Frankie Paul addresses allegations as Hulu pauses reality show filming

Taylor Frankie Paul addresses allegations as Hulu pauses reality show filming

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul addresses allegations as Hulu pauses reality show filming
Taylor Frankie Paul addresses allegations as Hulu pauses reality show filming

Taylor Frankie Paul, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has publicly addressed the domestic violence allegations surrounding her during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The 31-year-old reality star, who is also set to feature in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, admitted the headlines have been “heavy” and “stressful.”

But she stopped short of directly commenting on the police investigation into an alleged dispute with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Paul emphasized that her children remain her priority.

She said she is trying to stay present despite the scrutiny.

Production on SLOMW has reportedly been paused following the February incident at her Utah home, with Draper City Police confirming an active investigation.

As per The Independent, the police department revealed “allegations have been made in both directions.”

No charges have yet been filed.

While Paul described the situation as feeling like “the end of the world,” she also pointed to her resilience.

She recalled that she has faced public backlash before and hopes to share her story again once the time is right.

For now, she remains focused on balancing her family life with her television commitments as the controversy unfolds.

Lola Young calls the stage her '2nd home' amid treatment for addiction
Lola Young calls the stage her '2nd home' amid treatment for addiction
Zendaya offers personal tips for memorable wedding amid secret marriage buzz
Zendaya offers personal tips for memorable wedding amid secret marriage buzz
Liam Payne death looms as Kate Cassidy unveils new romance after his passing
Liam Payne death looms as Kate Cassidy unveils new romance after his passing
Cruz Beckham addresses estranged Brooklyn through music amid bitter feud
Cruz Beckham addresses estranged Brooklyn through music amid bitter feud
Zendaya gushes over Tom Holland ahead of 'Spider Man' release
Zendaya gushes over Tom Holland ahead of 'Spider Man' release
Hailee Steinfeld gives insights into current life after skipping Oscars
Hailee Steinfeld gives insights into current life after skipping Oscars
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret Oscars night finally revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret Oscars night finally revealed
Spice Girls reunion dreams dashed as anniversary tour plans fall apart
Spice Girls reunion dreams dashed as anniversary tour plans fall apart