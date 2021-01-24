Lili Reinhart breaks silence on her rampant impersonator

After being impersonated in front of a renowned American magazine, Lili Reinhart decided to take to social media and address the erroneous reporting.

The magazine posted its official apology on Twitter. There they addressed the false information and admitted to having been played by an imposter.

Their apology read, "Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation."

Before concluding they added, "We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting. We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again."

Shortly after the magazine posted its apology letter, the actor took to Instagram Stories and personally addressed the situation with a post that read, "For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with Seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."



