Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers

Shooting of Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was halted by protesting farmers in Patiala on Saturday evening, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, the group of farmers disrupted the shoot of Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, Punjab late on Saturday evening, January 23.

The protesting farmers reached at the shoot location and asked the team to halt the shoot.

They also demanded that the actor come out in support of them, according to Hindustan Times.

The protesting farmers also staged a sit-in outside Janhvi Kapoor’s hotel and the police had to intervene to avoid any untoward incident.

Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.