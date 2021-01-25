Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 25 2021
Monday Jan 25, 2021

BTS announces release of 'BE (Essential Edition)'

South Korean boy band BTS has announced to release ‘BE (Essential Edition)', the new edition of their latest album on February 19, 2021.

The K-pop supergroup announced the release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)' in a statement on Weverse, social media platform and shared the link on Twitter as well.

The statement read: "BTS’ new album “BE (Essential Edition)” will be released on Friday, February 19, with pre-orders starting on Monday, January 25."

It further says "With 'BE (Essential Edition)', we hope to show the deepest of appreciation to all fans who have stood by BTS in the making of history. We hope that BTS together with all fans will continue on their remarkable journey in 2021.”

The latest album will feature eight tracks that were on the deluxe edition.

BTS’s BE (Deluxe Edition) was released on November 20, 2020.

