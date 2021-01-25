Can't connect right now! retry
Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months

Travis Barker has liked Kourtney Kardashian for a while, reveals source 

Kourtney Kardashian is back in the dating pool and trying her luck at love with longtime friend Travis Barker.

According to a source, the reality TV star has been dating Barker secretly, 'for months now.'

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," an insider confirmed to PEOPLE. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," they further added.

Kourtney was previously dating Scott Disick, who she has three kids with, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

After the two broke up, Scott moved on to date model Sofia Richie while Kourtney did not see anyone for a long time.

Back in March 2019, Barker, who makes cameos sometimes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, dismissed romance rumours between him and Kardashian. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he told PEOPLE at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take royal title despite Megxit?

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'

Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it

How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?

