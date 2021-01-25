Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blasted over bold remark on US Capitol riots amid severe backlash

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

'Stop interfering in foreign politics!' Prince Harry warned 

Prince Harry has sparked a fresh wave of backlash after taking part in commenting on the attack on the US Capitol by pro-Tump supporters.

A poll conducted by Express UK found out that 83% of the people thought the Duke should not have made such remarks about the 'violent extremism' that happened during the incident.

Only 16 percent of the responded supported Harry's decision to speak out in such a decisive manner.

One user commented, "Stop interfering in foreign politics!"

While a second one wrote, "He kept his mouth shut during BLM violence and destruction of public and private property so he should've kept it shut here as well.

A third user blasted, "Strange that members of the royal family are now so keen to comment on globalist, woke, left-wing narratives."

More From Entertainment:

Larry King's sons break silence on father's death: 'We will miss him every single day'

Larry King's sons break silence on father's death: 'We will miss him every single day'
Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take royal title despite Megxit?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take royal title despite Megxit?

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months

Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months
Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'
Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'
Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

Latest

view all