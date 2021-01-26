Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans shares emotional moment of watching Marvel's Avengers: Endgame with audience

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Chris Evans has proudly recalled the moment he watched Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame for the first time with the charged audience.

The dashing actor opened up about the intense emotions he experienced while watching Captain America finally lift Thor's hammer, Mjölnir.

Sharing his words, Chris revealed that he saw Endgame for the first time at the film's premiere because he "wanted to experience this final film the same way an audience would."

"When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theater went absolutely berserk," revealed the actor.

"Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In those moments, I'm not an actor or even an adult; I'm a little kid again, completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield."

Christopher Robert Evans is an American actor. He began his career with roles in television series, such as in 'Opposite Sex' in 2000.

Chris revealed that he still feels proud to be a part of those memories and will never be able to share his emotions in words of such a great experience to watch the movie with the energetic audience.

