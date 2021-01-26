Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Jennifer Lopez set pulses racing as she showed off her stunning curves in crop top and snug leggings during her latest outing in Miami.

The superstar showed off her fabulous physique in whit corp top and pink sweater. She paired it with grey leggings .



The 51-year-old singer/ actress also wore sunglasses and carried a white bag to complete her fantastic look.

Jennifer Lopes also sported face mask to protect herself and others from coronavirus.

She was out after sharing a mesmerising recreation of her 2001 anthem 'Love Don't Cost A Things' on her Instagram. She walked along a beach to the hit single, stripping off her sunglasses and white overcoat, throwing them in the sand.

Jennifer Lopez spent some time in gym to work on her physique during a trip to her fitness studio. The fiance of Alex Rodriguez opted for naturally glowing skin and a messy bun as she flaunted her elegance.