Rawalpindi court convicts couple for raping, filming minor girls

Couple convicted by Rawalpindi court for making raping and then filming minors

According to CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana, the couple had confessed to raping as many as 45 minors and filming their rape

Videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs were recovered from the suspects' custody

RAWALPINDI: A local court has convicted a couple from Rawalpindi who were arrested in 2019 for luring girls and filming their rape to blackmail them.



The Rawalpindi police tweeted an update in the case on Monday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Gondal awarded a death sentence to Qasim Jahangir over rape and recording explicit videos. Jahangir was also given a three-year prison sentence in addition to a life sentence and has to pay a fine of Rs2.5 million.

Kiran Mahmood, his wife, has also been sentenced to life and has to pay a fine.

The case

In 2019, police arrested a couple for raping minor girls and filming their explicit videos to blackmail them.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the couple had confessed to raping as many as 45 minors and filming their rape.

Videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs were recovered from the suspects' custody, he had said, adding that the couple in question used to sell the explicit videos and photographs to pornography websites for a large sum of money.

The couple was tracked and arrested following a complaint lodged by a girl with the CPO Rawalpindi.



According to the police, the girl, who was a student of MSc, said in her statement that the couple lured her into their car and took her to a house where she was raped and filmed.

The girl, a few days earlier, was coming out of her college when a masked woman came to her and started talking to her. After introducing herself as a student at a local girls’ college, the two went for a walk before a car stopped near them and asked the two women to sit inside. The masked woman introduced the driver as her close relative and asked her to sit in the car.

As soon as the girl was inside the car, black curtains were drawn and the car was taken to a villa located in Gulistan Colony, where the accused raped her on gunpoint, while his wife filmed.