Renowned Pakistani poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away

Poet Rehan Azmi passes away at 63 years in Karachi

Family says he had been ill for a long time

He started writing poetry regularly from 1974 and was associated with PTV for a long time as a singer

KARACHI: Dr Rehan Azmi, world-renown poet of mourning literature, has passed away in Karachi. He was 63 years old.



According to his family, Dr Azmi had been ill for a long time. They said he was rushed to a private hospital in Karachi where his condition remained critical till he passed away.

Dr Azmi was born on July 7, 1958 in Karachi. He started writing poetry regularly from 1974 and was associated with PTV for a long time as a singer.

Read more: Renowned poet, intellectual Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi

During this time, he penned more than 4,000 songs, including popular Pakistani song 'Hawa Hawa Aye Hawa' sung by Hassan Jahangir and 'Khushboo Ban Kay Mehak Raha Hai'.

After some time, Dr Azmi lost touch with songwriting and established a connection with praise and salutation and became a poet of mourning literature.

Read more: Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away

He has more tha 25 books of mourning literature to his name. Dr Azmi also won many medals at the international and national level for his work.