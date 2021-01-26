Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Acclaimed actor Emma Corrin who is all the rage these days after her stellar performance as Princess Diana in The Crown, has shed light on her character.

During an interview with The Guardian, the actor said she is now ready to move on from her role as the late Princess of Wales and is looking for more opportunities.

"Though I'm sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for, and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman, and I loved that arc,” she said.

"But I'm also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole. The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that's what I am,” she went on to say.

Regarding the kind of characters she would like to play after essaying the royal, Corrin said: "I want to do a gritty, independent film, maybe in Scotland or something. I'll have an outrageous accent, and flowing red hair."

