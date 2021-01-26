Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids

Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids

Kate Hudson recently spilled the beans behind her constant desire to “hide in the bathroom” just to get peace" away from her family.

The actor shed light on it all during her interview with Today and was quoted saying, "I wanna be, like, 'Yeah, it's so great and ... we're figuring out,' but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful.”

"I never thought in a million years that I'd spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'please, please, get me out of here’!"

"I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit. I was looking at us the other day with all of our {expletive] on, and I'm, like, 'God, we're nuts.' "Like, we're shooting a show in the middle of a pandemic, and so happy to be at work."

