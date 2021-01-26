Can't connect right now! retry
Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Ben Affleck has reportedly sworn to remain single after his breakup with Ana de Armas. 

Ana was said to have called off their romance over the phone, leaving the Argo actor heartbroken and put off by the idea of being in a relationship.

They decided to go separate ways over their disparate views on starting a family.

"Ben accepts he would be better off being single for a while," a source told The Mirror.

The source added that the star would only make an exception for his former flame and that he would consider having a relationship if she ever asked for a second chance. 

However as of now, Ben is focusing on himself and his kids.

"Unless there's some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen."

The star's friends have reportedly urged him to "work on himself and stop rushing into very intense relationships, which implode as soon as the honeymoon's over".

