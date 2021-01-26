Can't connect right now! retry
Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Superstar Demi Lovato is set to grace television screens with her latest venture.

The 28-year-old will star in NBC’s comedy show Hungry, a story which centres around friends belonging to a food issues group and how they enable each other while they look for love and success.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has committed to a put pilot and so if it doesn’t air then they will have to pay a penalty.

Besides her starring role, the Skyscraper hit maker will also act as executive producer with Suzanne Martin, Sean Haynes and Todd Milliner.

