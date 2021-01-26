Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Superstar Demi Lovato is set to grace television screens with her latest venture.

The 28-year-old will star in NBC’s comedy show Hungry, a story which centres around friends belonging to a food issues group and how they enable each other while they look for love and success.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has committed to a put pilot and so if it doesn’t air then they will have to pay a penalty.

Besides her starring role, the Skyscraper hit maker will also act as executive producer with Suzanne Martin, Sean Haynes and Todd Milliner.