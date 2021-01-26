Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson recently opened up about her relationship with her estranged father Bill Hudson.

The actress shed light on it all during her interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

There she opened up about her relationship with father Bill Hudson and was quoted saying, "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it's important for people to talk about that. Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds.”

"You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad. I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations — and we're sitting here like we have the best family, we're so great and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings.”

During the course of her interview, Hudson also shed light on her mother’s love for Kurt Russell and the impact it had on her future dating dynamic.

She claimed, "I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad. People sometimes need to hear that they're not alone in that."


