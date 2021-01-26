Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Price Charles born with 'sense of entitlement,' is a hypocrite, says royal expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Price Charles doesn’t like to be challenged, and he thinks like an autocrat

Prince Charles is not reputed as someone who will be able to hold the monarchy together, once he takes the throne from mother Queen Elizabeth.

Royal author Clive Irving raised serious concerns over Charles' succession to the throne, casting major shadow of doubts over his kingship.

Speaking to Australia’s Today Extra, Mr Irving compared Prince Charles to his “timeless” mother.

He said, "The Queen seems more modern than Charles. She's very much timeless, whereas Charles is an 18th-century figure.”

Irving went on to criticise Prince Charles' leadership style, "He doesn’t like to be challenged, and he thinks like an autocrat. And he’s shown himself to be a hypocrite."

"He’s born with such a sense of entitlement that it’s never occurred to him that maybe you can’t continue to do that," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder

Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder
FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'

FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'
How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot

How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot
Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast

Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast
Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men

Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men
Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

Selena Gomez fangirls over Billie Eilish wearing her Rare Beauty line

Selena Gomez fangirls over Billie Eilish wearing her Rare Beauty line
Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened

Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened
Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson
Jennifer Lopez touches on alleged Botox claims: ‘I don't have to lie’

Jennifer Lopez touches on alleged Botox claims: ‘I don't have to lie’
Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Latest

view all