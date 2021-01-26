Price Charles born with 'sense of entitlement,' is a hypocrite, says royal expert

Price Charles doesn’t like to be challenged, and he thinks like an autocrat

Prince Charles is not reputed as someone who will be able to hold the monarchy together, once he takes the throne from mother Queen Elizabeth.



Royal author Clive Irving raised serious concerns over Charles' succession to the throne, casting major shadow of doubts over his kingship.



Speaking to Australia’s Today Extra, Mr Irving compared Prince Charles to his “timeless” mother.

He said, "The Queen seems more modern than Charles. She's very much timeless, whereas Charles is an 18th-century figure.”

Irving went on to criticise Prince Charles' leadership style, "He doesn’t like to be challenged, and he thinks like an autocrat. And he’s shown himself to be a hypocrite."

"He’s born with such a sense of entitlement that it’s never occurred to him that maybe you can’t continue to do that," he added.