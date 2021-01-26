Dakota Johnson opens up about getting therapy

Dakota Johnson recently opened up about her passion for online psychology courses and learning more about “being a human.”

Johnson shed light on this recent dive of hers during her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.



There she was quoted saying, "I've been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to go deeper into myself. Even during quarantine, I got really into doing online psychology courses 'cause ... I wasn't going to get into college, but I did these amazing courses.”

Before concluding she went on to say, “I'll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning about being a human."