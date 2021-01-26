FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021
FKA Twigs sued former beau Shia LaBeouf for inflicting pain on her while they were dating.
In an interview with Louis Theroux on his BBC Radio 4 podcast Grounded, FKA said that she was left feelig like “the worst person ever” — and thought that no one would believe her after onlookers failed to help when LeBeouf allegedly choked her at a gas station.
“I genuinely felt it was impossible to leave, I felt so controlled … it was completely overwhelming,” she said.
“I was told that I knew what he was like, and if I loved him I wouldn’t look men in the eye. So that was my reality for a good four months towards the end of the relationship, that I wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye.”