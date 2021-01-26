Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

'I genuinely felt it was impossible to leave,' FKA Twigs said about dating Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs sued former beau Shia LaBeouf for inflicting pain on her while they were dating.

In an interview with Louis Theroux on his BBC Radio 4 podcast Grounded, FKA said that she was left feelig like “the worst person ever” — and thought that no one would believe her after onlookers failed to help when LeBeouf allegedly choked her at a gas station.

“I genuinely felt it was impossible to leave, I felt so controlled … it was completely overwhelming,” she said.

“I was told that I knew what he was like, and if I loved him I wouldn’t look men in the eye. So that was my reality for a good four months towards the end of the relationship, that I wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye.”

