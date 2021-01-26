Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is soaking up the Dubai sun in his latest post on Instagram.

In the post the Yaqeen Ka Safar star seemed tranquil as he sat on the sand, surrounded by the dunes while the sun set.

As of recently, he seems to be on vacation to the desert nation with his wife Sajal Ali.

He kept it casual but added a spin as he donned jeans, a white button-down shirt and added the traditional scarf on his head, embracing the Arab culture.

"I have achieved Nirvana," he captioned the post.

Fans were just as impressed with the photo as he was showered with love and compliments from his fans.

Take a look:



