Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

No manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK from February 1

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

A Reuters file photo of the Islamabad airport

  • Pakistan HC, consulates in UK discontinue manual processing of visa cases
  • Decision in line with Pakistan government's effort to encourage online visa applications
  • Pakistan has provided online visa application facility for 192 countries, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed 

Manual visa applications between Pakistan and Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will not be entertained from February, 2021.

This decision was made between the Pakistan High Commission in London and consulate generals in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

It is in line with the Pakistan government's decision to stop manual processing of visas from January 1 last. All visa applications are required to be processed through the online visa portal only.

Read more: 10,000 Pakistani expats in UAE waiting for NICOPs since a month

Earlier this month, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed spoke about the facility of online visas in Pakistan.

He had said it has been provided for 192 countries. Rashid had said 200,000 online visa applications were received in just a day.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
References to Sharifs' assets based on gossip, rumours: ex-NAB PG

References to Sharifs' assets based on gossip, rumours: ex-NAB PG
Major water supply project for Karachi delayed till 2023: report

Major water supply project for Karachi delayed till 2023: report
Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet investigation despite Opposition’s reservations

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet investigation despite Opposition’s reservations
PDM top brass links up after Bilawal Bhutto's 'no-confidence motion' statement

PDM top brass links up after Bilawal Bhutto's 'no-confidence motion' statement
Karachi men shoot father right in front of minor daughter

Karachi men shoot father right in front of minor daughter
HEC announces dates for written test of three international scholarship programmes

HEC announces dates for written test of three international scholarship programmes
Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams

Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams
Punjab University awards PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines

Punjab University awards PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines
'Law will take its course': Punjab minister reacts to ongoing student protests

'Law will take its course': Punjab minister reacts to ongoing student protests

More than 70% Pakistanis wear a mask for protection against coronavirus, survey reveals

More than 70% Pakistanis wear a mask for protection against coronavirus, survey reveals
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Latest

view all