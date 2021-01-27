No manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK from February 1

A Reuters file photo of the Islamabad airport

Pakistan HC, consulates in UK discontinue manual processing of visa cases

Decision in line with Pakistan government's effort to encourage online visa applications

Pakistan has provided online visa application facility for 192 countries, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Manual visa applications between Pakistan and Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will not be entertained from February, 2021.

This decision was made between the Pakistan High Commission in London and consulate generals in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

It is in line with the Pakistan government's decision to stop manual processing of visas from January 1 last. All visa applications are required to be processed through the online visa portal only.



Earlier this month, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed spoke about the facility of online visas in Pakistan.

He had said it has been provided for 192 countries. Rashid had said 200,000 online visa applications were received in just a day.