Riz Ahmed named best actor by National Board of Review for ‘Sound of Metal’

Celebrated British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed is basking in the glory of his latest film, Sound of Metal.



The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor has been named by the National Board of Review as the best actor of 2021, making prospects of his Oscar nod shine brighter than ever.

Ahmed bagged the best actor spot for his stellar portrayal in Sound of Metal.



Made up of a group of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics and filmmakers, the NBR almost every year accurately names the Oscar nominations before they are announced.

This year, the organization gave the best film honour to Da 5 Bloods and the best director prize to the film’s director.