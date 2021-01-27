Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt message to remember legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant on their first death anniversary.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash alongwith seven other people in Southern California on January 26, 2020.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback photo of the father-daughter duo to remember them.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, also penned down a heartfelt message for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on their first death anniversary.

She wrote “Kobe and Gigi forever” followed heart emoticon.


More From Bollywood:

Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’
Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report
Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video
Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding
Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence
Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October

Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October
Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’

Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’
Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers

Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers
Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'

Latest

view all