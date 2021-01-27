Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt message to remember legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant on their first death anniversary.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash alongwith seven other people in Southern California on January 26, 2020.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback photo of the father-daughter duo to remember them.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, also penned down a heartfelt message for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on their first death anniversary.

She wrote “Kobe and Gigi forever” followed heart emoticon.



