YouTuber Zaid Ali to become a father

YouTuber Zaid Ali has announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Yumna Ali.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator shared the news saying that it is the "happiest" day of his life.

"We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child! Today is the happiest day of my life!" he captioned the post.

The happy couple can be seen celebrating with multi-coloured balloons as they smile from ear-to-ear.

Fans were blown away by the revelation as they congratulated them.

