Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire for shunning social media following abuse

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have set up a death trap for themselves, says royal expert 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have irked royal experts for dismissing the use of social media, following their decision to quit the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to social media for good, after dealing with vile abuse and hateful remarks online.

This has been deemed as a major blow, as explained by brand expert Eric Schiffer, who slammed Meghan and Harry for turning their back on social media.

He told Insider: "If they believe in their choices, why aren't they comfortable putting themselves out there? Are they sending a message that they can't bear to hear what we have to say?

"Both of which is a death trap for a brand that is trying to be an entertainment brand, because entertainment at its core today requires interactivity," Schiffer added.

"If you're trying to stay alive with the 11-40-year-olds, you've got to be front and center on social," the expert said, adding that Meghan and Harry could be avoiding social media due to the "significant mixed reaction" they got for quitting the royal family and shunning the crown. 

More From Entertainment:

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'
FKA Twigs opens up about the ordeal of going through racist abuse online

FKA Twigs opens up about the ordeal of going through racist abuse online

Kourtney Kardashian's kids approve of her new love interest Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's kids approve of her new love interest Travis Barker
Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok

Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok
Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return

Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return
Prince Charles’s ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ over Harry, Meghan attacked

Prince Charles’s ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ over Harry, Meghan attacked
The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle

The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle
Kurulus:Osman latest episode: Kayi flag is removed from Bey's camp

Kurulus:Osman latest episode: Kayi flag is removed from Bey's camp
Despite beef, Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Despite beef, Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Amy Schumer reveals why she deletes post about Hilaria Baldwin

Amy Schumer reveals why she deletes post about Hilaria Baldwin
Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'

Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'

Latest

view all