Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire for shunning social media following abuse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have set up a death trap for themselves, says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have irked royal experts for dismissing the use of social media, following their decision to quit the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to social media for good, after dealing with vile abuse and hateful remarks online.



This has been deemed as a major blow, as explained by brand expert Eric Schiffer, who slammed Meghan and Harry for turning their back on social media.

He told Insider: "If they believe in their choices, why aren't they comfortable putting themselves out there? Are they sending a message that they can't bear to hear what we have to say?

"Both of which is a death trap for a brand that is trying to be an entertainment brand, because entertainment at its core today requires interactivity," Schiffer added.

"If you're trying to stay alive with the 11-40-year-olds, you've got to be front and center on social," the expert said, adding that Meghan and Harry could be avoiding social media due to the "significant mixed reaction" they got for quitting the royal family and shunning the crown.