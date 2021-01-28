Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Bella Hadid gives fans major style envy during her outing in Paris

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Supermodel Bella Hadid took a break from catwalk prep and graced the streets of Paris with her chic appearance on Tuesday.

Gigi's sister was looking gorgeous as she put on a stylish display during her outing, wearing a pair of gold earrings from a brand the Duchess of Cambridge loves the most.

She made her way out of the Lutetia Aesthetic Medicine House, showing off her grace in black attire.

Bella was seen wearing a face mask and a pair of Missoma Lucy Williams gold hoop earrings. She also carried a black handbag to give her personality a perfect look.

Bella Hadid also wore matching black boots gloves. She completed her look with a colorful striped scarf and black sunglasses.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans last March when she wore delicate gold hoops, from the same brand, for a secret visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon.

Kate Middleton has an affinity for gold hoops, and like Bella she also loves the famous brand for her accessories.

