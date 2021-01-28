Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip to be a ‘reluctant celebrant’ on his 100th birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Prince Philip isn't nearly as overjoyed about marking his big 100th birthday, unlike the rest of the family and the British public.

A Buckingham Palace source has now revealed how the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is feeling about becoming centenarian this June and it looks like he isn’t too elated.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the source said the duke would be a “reluctant celebrant.”

“He’s retired, he’s stepped back, he doesn’t want a fuss. You can’t blame him,” said the source.

It was further revealed that the planning for the special birthday will "begin in earnest in the New Year.”

"It is something that will have to be raised in the New Year. But we might get short shrift,” the insider added.

As much as the duke wants to give the day a miss, the one thing he won’t have a say in is the congratulatory telegram from Queen Elizabeth II that the monarch sends to every British citizen that reaches the age of 100. 

