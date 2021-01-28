Can't connect right now! retry
Cardi B rants about having to get tested for Covid-19 '4 times a week'

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

While rapper Cardi B has millions in her account, she seems to be frustrated over paying out of her own pocket for Covid-19 tests.

Sharing on Twitter, the WAP hit maker said that she along with her management and glam team get tested over four times a week with each test costing $250, which can amount to thousands. 

"I get COVID tested bout 4 times a week," the star, 28, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. 

The purpose of her tweet was to point out how the medical industry is taking advantage and profiting off of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

"My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Every time we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business."

"It's free when you go to the doctors but when it's for work and you gotta have people test you at your home is not," she wrote.

"It's necessary because if you in my space and you get COVID, I can get sued.".

"If I do a commercial and I get COVID, the company can get sued," she further explained. 

"It's all about not being a liability and is a requirement. The government should be paying for health care workers [but] we pay out our own pockets."

Many fans could not seem to understand that her intention was not to complain but rather shed light on the harsh reality of the industry, to which she clapped back hard. 

"Well this tweet is not about complaining is [sic] about CAPITALISM! How COVID is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan," she wrote.

"How ya getting mad at me because it's a requirement to get tested? Just to shoot a commercial, even the janitors must get tested twice."

