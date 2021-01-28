Jared Leto reveals his Oscar award has been 'missing for three years'

Actor Jared Leto is clueless about where his 2014 Oscar award went.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the star revealed that he thinks he has lost his golden statuette.

"I found out that it's been missing for three years," he said.

"I didn't know that — I don't think anyone wanted to tell me. It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low,

"I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."

When the host questioned him if he thought someone could have taken it, Leto said, "I think it's a good possibility, it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash."

He even recalled what happened the night he won the highly coveted award and what took place during the celebrations.

"I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people," he recalled.

"It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it so hopefully, someone is taking good care of it."

"True story: I was letting some of the people that I work with take a picture with the Oscar. I was carrying it down the stairs and, boom, I hit it against the railing and put a little nick in the back of it."