Showbiz
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Maya Ali's cozy winter look is sure to make you envious

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali certainly knows how to rock a cozy look without putting any effort.

Taking to Instagram the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself lounging in a pair of jeans and a green Christmas-themed sweater.

The diva could be seen dropping jaws with her gorgeous looks as her long locks cascaded in loose curls, while her natural beauty shone through. 

"And just like that, she gracefully let go," the caption read. 

It came to no surprise that her beauty saw many compliments from fans. 

Take a look:



