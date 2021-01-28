Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan

Bollywood diva Disha Patani on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture with film legend Jackie Chan.

"Happy four years of Kung Fu Yoga," she captioned the picture on the photo and video sharing app.



"Kung Fu Yoga" is a 2017 action film in which Disha Patani shared the screen with the most popular Hong Kong filmmaker and actor.





In the film, when Jack, an archaeology professor, teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure, they are ambushed. Jack uses his Kung Fu knowledge to flee and locate the treasure.

