Bollywood
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Bollywood diva Disha Patani on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture with film legend Jackie Chan.

"Happy four years of Kung Fu Yoga," she captioned the picture on the photo and video sharing app.

"Kung Fu Yoga" is a 2017 action film in which Disha Patani shared the screen with the most popular Hong Kong filmmaker and actor.


In the film, when Jack, an archaeology professor, teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure, they are ambushed. Jack uses his Kung Fu knowledge to flee and locate the treasure.

Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal

Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary

Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report

Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October

Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’

