80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts

Motorway police and a private company launch a road safety campaign

Citizens should pay attention to vehicles' fitness and obey traffic rule, says police officer

The traffic police officer also reveals the main reason behind road accidents

Traffic experts said Thursday that 80% of motorcyclists get into road accidents due to their negligence.



Motorway police, in collaboration with a private company, launched a road safety campaign and installed side mirrors, indicators, and reflecting lights on motorcycles, and distributed helmets among the citizens in Karachi.

Speaking to media, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the main reason for the accidents was the absence of headlights installed in motorcycles, people not using rearview mirrors, and absence of backlights.



Aslam said that the Motorway Police had launched an awareness campaign along with slapping fines on the people who break laws.

"Citizens should pay full attention to the vehicles' fitness and obey the traffic rules," the traffic police officer said as he advised people.

