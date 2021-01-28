Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip sparked the Queen's anger by wanting to demolish Sandringham Estate

Prince Philip proposed that the estate should be pulled down and dusty old rooms might be replaced 

Prince Philip had Queen Elizabeth rolling in anger after he had plans to demolish one of the family's most cherished residences.

According to royal experts, the Duke of Edinburgh wanted to knock down the Sandringham Estate, where most of the royal family's annual Christmas celebrations take place.

Dr Jonathan Foyle told Channel 5, "It might surprise us to think of the Duke of Edinburgh suggesting that Sandringham should be demolished but once upon a time he did that in 1960.

"Prince Philip proposed that it should be pulled down and dusty old rooms might be replaced altogether with something more modern and befitting of a 20th-century monarchy," Foyle went on.

"The Queen Mother had not really bought into that whole picture. She was horrified that a house that she loved might be threatened with demolition," the expert concluded.

