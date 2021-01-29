India planning false flag operation: Pakistan tells UN

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan has warned the United Nations that India is planning false flag operations to justify its aggression against the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram, while addressing a debate in the UN General Assembly, said India concocts fake news to malign Pakistan and perpetrates terrorism and subversion against Pakistan.

He said the extremist BJP-RSS fanatics were facing mounting opposition from within India and they may engineer conflict with Pakistan to retain control on power.

India has suppressed the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination given to them under the UN Security Council Resolutions through unabated atrocities by its forces, he lamented.

Munir Akram said the BJP government has started a campaign to turn the Muslim-majority state of Kashmir into a Hindu-majority territory by permitting over a million and half Hindus from other parts of India to usurp the lands of Kashmiris which is a genocide under the international laws.

He said India has silenced Kashmiris through this campaign while it threatens Pakistan through aggression by continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control.

Akram said India's disastrous war was averted in February 2020 through Pakistan's restraint, however, the region may not be fortunate to avert it next time.