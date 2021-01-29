Can't connect right now! retry
PAK vs SA: Shahid Afridi elated over Nauman Ali's 'great debut'

(left) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi celebrates. (Righr) Team Pakistan celebrate. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricket captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Friday expressed joy over Pakistan's victory over South Africa in the first Test match in Karachi. 

Not only that, Afridi lauded Test debutant Nauman Ali, whose lethal spin bowling with Yasir Shah, managed to secure the decisive win for Pakistan. 

The 34-year-old Nauman managed to take seven scalps in his debut match, turning the ball to deceive the South African batsmen with his accurate line and length. 

Wishing the team best of luck for the second Test, Afridi described the Karachi win as a "much-needed" victory. 

"Much needed win for Pakistan! Of course the conditions suited us yet the team fought hard from difficult situations. Well bowled Nauman Ali, great debut. All the best to team Pakistan for the second Test," he tweeted. 

Pakistan win first Test against South Africa

Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Read more: Watch: Test debutant Nauman Ali makes history with 5-wicket haul against South Africa

Spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 in his debut match while Yasir Shah grabbed 4-79 as South Africa collapsed for 245 in their second innings.

Pakistan, needing 88 for victory, had reached 22 without loss at lunch with Abid Ali on 10 and Imran Butt on 12, as the home team closed on a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

