Bella Hadid heartbroken over Cicely Tyson's death

Millions of people across the world are paying tribute to actress Cicely Tyson who died on Thursday at age 96.



Supermodel Bella Hadid joined celebrities on social media to pay tribute to Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life’s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bella shared journalist and author Elaine Welteroth's touching tribute with a broken heart emoji.

Tyson had recently completed a memoir, “Just As I Am,” which was released just this week.

Tyson’s most-lauded performances came in historical works such as the 1972 movie “Sounder” in which she played a Louisiana sharecropper’s wife. That film earned Tyson her only Academy Award nomination, but she received an honorary Oscar in November 2018.