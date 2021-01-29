Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid heartbroken over Cicely Tyson's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Millions of people across the world are paying tribute to actress Cicely Tyson who died on Thursday at age 96.

Supermodel Bella Hadid joined celebrities on social media to pay tribute to Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life’s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bella shared journalist and author Elaine Welteroth's touching tribute with a broken heart emoji.

Tyson had recently completed a memoir, “Just As I Am,” which was released just this week.

Tyson’s most-lauded performances came in historical works such as the 1972 movie “Sounder” in which she played a Louisiana sharecropper’s wife. That film earned Tyson her only Academy Award nomination, but she received an honorary Oscar in November 2018.

More From Entertainment:

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert
Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly
Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis

Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis
Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Gary Oldman discusses new Netflix film 'Mank' in latest interview

Gary Oldman discusses new Netflix film 'Mank' in latest interview

Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'
Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'

Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun records video message for Pakistani fans

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun records video message for Pakistani fans
Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony

Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony
Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice

Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice

Latest

view all