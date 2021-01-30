Meghan Markle reveals who she leant on amid a year full of trials and tribulations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's transition from a royal to a non-royal life was filled with bumps on the road.



However, the Duchess of Sussex got through with the stormy period through the help of her canine friends.

Meghan and Harry, despite having moved across the pond, have continued to support the UK animal welfare charity Mayhew, which is closest to their heart.

Speaking about the pair’s unconditional support to the organization, CEO of Mayhew, Caroline Yates, spoke to Hello! and said: "Whenever we talk to the Duchess about the charity, she always references how important her dogs are and what a support they are.”

“Particularly during everything that's happened this year, with COVID, and with the personal trials and tribulations she went through this year,” she added.

Back in May 2020, Newsweek revealed that Meghan was in touch with the organization. A source told the outlet: "The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time. ... One thing many people may not realize is the range of work Mayhew does. It is not your classic animal charity. They are supporting so many other people in the community too."