Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi says she likes “revenge” better; “it will be served”

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Nora Fatehi says she likes “revenge” better; “it will be served”

Indian actress and dancer Nora Fatehi posted a cryptic note for the haters, saying she likes revenge better and it will be served.

The Dilbar girl, who is an avid social media user and often stuns her fans with dance videos, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post in the story.

The actress and dancer left the fans scratching their heads as she posted about 'repentance' and 'revenge'.

Nora said, “I'm not real big on Repentance...I like revenge better and trust me.. it will be served.'

On the work front, Nora will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet

Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet
CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason

CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday
Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan

Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan
Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal

Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal
Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’
Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary

Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary
Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report
Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video
Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding
Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Latest

view all