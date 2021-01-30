Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Coachella music festival has been canceled because of the pandemic

LOS ANGELES: The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

“The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby cancelled,” an order from Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said.

It said the decision was made to reduce the likelihood of exposure to the virus.

Coachella brings half a million fans to an open-air site in the California desert. Its April 2020 event was initially rescheduled for October 2020, and then again to April 2021.

Festival organizers did not immediately return a request for comment. No details for the April 2021 line-up had been announced and no new dates for the event were given.

The decision follows a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in southern California in the past two months.

After being wiped out in 2020, other major cultural gatherings are shifting dates again for 2021. Organizers of the Glastonbury music festival in England last week cancelled the June event and the Cannes film festival in France this week postponed its traditional May event to early July. - Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to granddaughter Khai

Gigi Hadid’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to granddaughter Khai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand

Priyanka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand
Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained

Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox not engaged yet?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox not engaged yet?
Kate Middleton binge-watched ‘Bridgerton’ during lockdown?

Kate Middleton binge-watched ‘Bridgerton’ during lockdown?
The Weeknd is no longer fazed by the Grammys affront

The Weeknd is no longer fazed by the Grammys affront

George and Amal Clooney’s secret to a happy marriage: love letters

George and Amal Clooney’s secret to a happy marriage: love letters
Queen Elizabeth could be ‘overshadowed’ by Meghan Markle’s presence

Queen Elizabeth could be ‘overshadowed’ by Meghan Markle’s presence

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Why Angelina Jolie ‘enjoys every minute’ of having teenagers around the house

Why Angelina Jolie ‘enjoys every minute’ of having teenagers around the house
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal family to live the celebrity lifestyle’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal family to live the celebrity lifestyle’
Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Latest

view all