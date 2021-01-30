Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Kate Middleton avoids Duchess Camilla and Charles in favour of mother Carole Middleton 

Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince Charles and Camilla is undergoing friction as she snubs them often.

The Duchess of Cambrige is experiencing grave 'tension' with her mother and father-in-law as she does not seek their advice on any matter regarding kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond revealed that this is because The Firm 'is too stuck in its ways.'

“I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most," she said.

"Kate will always turn to Carole [her mother] for help, advice guidance, and just get together and romping around with the kids - possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles," Bond added.

