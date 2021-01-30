'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'

'It has to be such a weird dance for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to figure things out'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for good after facing vile abuse online.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly informed royal commentators that they will have to catch up with people in an alternative to social media.



As revealed by the hosts of the podcast ‘Royally Obsessed’ Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, "It has to be such a weird dance for Meghan and Harry to figure things out," said Fiorito.

"They have gone from not making statements about anything to making statements to wanting to make statements when they feel compelled," she added.

To this Bowie added, "They do have the freedom to kind of speak for themselves. Yet they aren't really able to use it because they're not on social media.

"SussexRoyal the Instagram account is still up obviously, but they haven't really used that to their advantage yet, that freedom.