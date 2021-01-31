Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child

Hollywood star Blake Lively is one of the most adored stars not only for the innumerable hits she has delivered on screen but also for the devotion with which she raises her three kids.



In her recent Instagram photo of her January 2020 appearance The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Gossip Girl star, 33, got candid about her postpartum struggles.

Addressing her insecurities following the birth of her third child, Lively wrote: "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit, because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth.”

"And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many,” she said.

"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle."

She went on to say that "instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."