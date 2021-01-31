When Angelina Jolie had her Bollywood moment with Shah Rukh Khan: Watch

Angelina Jolie slipped into an orchid pink gown and announced Aishwarya Rai as the best actress

Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan is fan-favourite in not just Bollywood but is a recognized face all across the world.

An old video of the King of Bollywood has been making rounds online where he can be seen sharing the stage with Hollywood bigshot Angelina Jolie.

This was during the IIFA Awards of 2000 when the Maleficent actor was having her own little Bollywood moment in India during the show where she took to the stage with Khan to present an award.

The Salt star slipped into an orchid pink gown and announced Aishwarya Rai as the best actress for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, while holding hands with the Main Hoon Na hero.

Check out the throwback video below:







