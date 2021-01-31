Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez move Shotgun Wedding

Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel will be starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the action-comedy film Shotgun Wedding.

A source told People that the star replaced Armie Hammer, who stepped down from the role.

The movie, which is produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, will begin filming on February 22 in the Dominican Republic, the source adds.

Hammer had pulled out of the movie after disturbing sexual messages, supposedly sent by him, were leaked online.

However, the star clapped back and revealed why he did not want to continue with the project.

"I’m not responding to these [expletive] claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. ‘Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that," he told Deadline.

"Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a production spokesperson said.