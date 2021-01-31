Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Daughter of late business magnate Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs just confirmed her relationship with Kardashian family friend Harry Hudson.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share four adorable snaps of the couple enjoying some quality time on a road trip.

The loved-up couple could be seen packing on the PDA.

Hudson began his professional singing career in 2018 with his first album, titled Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night.

The album caught makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's attention and it began a blossoming friendship with both her and sister Kendall Jenner.

His friendship with the family eventually transformed into making cameos on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

