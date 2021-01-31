Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s stripped military titles

Experts recently discussed the future of Prince Harry’s stripped military titles during a candid chat and weighed in on the possibility of a complete reinstatement.

The possibility of Prince Harry having his military titles reinstated was discussed at length by royal commentator Richard Fitzwillaims.

During his interview with Express UK he claimed, "I think that the emphasis will be on friendliness and amiability.”

"We know that the Royal Family were shocked by how they stepped down, it was brutal. We know that they weren't happy with aspects of the agreement.”

"But as they stepped down from being senior working royals, there were certain things that were simply not going to be appropriate."

He went on to say, "Who would be the judge of these things? And they've got their commercial independence. There are certainly things they've done since then that they couldn't have done if they'd been senior working royals.”

"Meghan revealing that she invested in something called Clevr Blends is one of them. What you're looking at is possible a discussion of Harry's military titles."

Before concluding he claimed, "Those military links are very important to him. Also they'll clarify what, if any, his position would be at next year's Remembrance Day. I think that will be important because of all the reports about a wreath."