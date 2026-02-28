Who are Nicholas Braimbridge, Tony Cooper from ‘Bridgerton’ season 4?

If you powered through all of Bridgerton season 4 the minute the final batch dropped on February 26 (no judgement), you probably caught the quiet moment before the credits rolled.

“In loving memory of Nicholas Braimbridge, Tony Cooper.”

So, who were they?

Nicholas Braimbridge never appeared onscreen, but his fingerprints were everywhere. A scenic artist on the series, Braimbridge helped craft the lavish ballrooms, ornate drawing rooms and dreamy backdrops that define the ‘Ton.

According to a GoFundMe shared by the show’s art director, Alison Gartshore, Nicholas died in May 2025. His cause of death was not disclosed.

He is survived by his two teenage daughters, Flora and Amelia. His wife passed away after his tragic death. Colleagues described him as a gifted craftsman and a beloved presence in the art department – someone whose talent quietly shaped the show’s signature elegance.

Tony Cooper’s role was different but just as essential. As a unit driver, he kept the production moving – literally. Cooper transported cast, crew, props and equipment for both Bridgerton and its prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Details surrounding his death have not been publicly shared.

His resume stretched far beyond the Regency era. According to his ImDb profile, cooper also worked on major titles including the Mission: Impossible franchise, the Crown, the Downtown Abbey films and Spider-Man: Far From Home.